Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder arraigned in court

2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two months after the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, two men are in custody for his murder.

Justin Johnson, 23, and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith appeared before Judge Lee Coffee Wednesday morning.

The judge said prosecutors could seek the death penalty if they’re convicted of their charges. Life sentences could also be on the table.

Johnson and Smith are facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, being felons in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of more than $10,000.

They’re charged with killing Young Dolph at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard Nov. 17. The rapper’s brother was also there at the time.

Neither Johnson nor Smith have hired attorneys to defend them but said they could afford to.

Both men remain in jail without bond. Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman spoke to the evidence in the case and how investigators connected Johnson and Smith to Dolph’s shooting.

“We wouldn’t be here without strong evidence against them. We’re confident and you all saw the video from Nov. 17 when the two people shot and murdered Dolph. We got the two people in court today,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman said the case is in the very beginning stages, but he hopes it will bring closure to Memphis.

“I know who the victim was, familiar with him, know what he meant to Memphis and what he symbolizes with regards to, you know, being a self-made person and the grit and grind in Memphis. And we need to get some justice in this case,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman said he’s been having conversations with Young Dolph’s family. Some of them were in court for the hearing.

“They are very interested in the prosecution of this case. His mother’s actually sick today, so she is not here, but some other family members are here and I look forward to meeting with all of them pretty soon,” Hagerman said.

Coffee said Johnson and Smith have until their next hearing Friday, Jan. 28 to hire an attorney or they’ll be assigned public defenders.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again

Latest News

Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
WLBT at 10p
17-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Jackson
Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay
Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay
Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay
Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay