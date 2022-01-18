Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Young Dolph murder suspects to appear in court today

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will stand before a judge Tuesday morning. It will mark their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond.

Smith faces several charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

In 2015, Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape and is required to report every March, June, September and December to MPD. He did not report to MPD in December 2021 and is in violation of the sex offender tracking and verification act of 2004.

RELATED | Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime

Johnson and Smith will appear in court for jail arraignments Tuesday. Johnson also has another appearance related to the sex offender violation. We will keep you updated on court proceedings as they unfold.

