Young Dolph murder suspects to appear in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will stand before a judge Tuesday morning. It will mark their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond.

Smith faces several charges including:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony

Theft over $10,000

Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

In 2015, Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape and is required to report every March, June, September and December to MPD. He did not report to MPD in December 2021 and is in violation of the sex offender tracking and verification act of 2004.

Johnson and Smith will appear in court for jail arraignments Tuesday. Johnson also has another appearance related to the sex offender violation. We will keep you updated on court proceedings as they unfold.

