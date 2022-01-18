WLBT’s things to know 1/18/22: Young Dolph murder suspects, Sen. Wicker, and 4th vaccine dose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Young Dolph murder suspects

Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will stand before a judge Tuesday morning. It will mark their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt. Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond. Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

2. Sen. Wicker

Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president (Sen. Roger Wicker)

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker was among a group of national lawmakers who traveled to Ukraine to meet with that country’s president. Wicker was joined by six other senators in the bipartisan Congressional Delegation. Wicker said, “Ukraine is a vital U.S. partner who is standing resolute in the face of Vladimir Putin’s shameful and illegal aggression.” Wicker says the meeting was an opportunity to meet with Ukraine’s president to express strong and united support for the country.

3. 4th vaccine dose

An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna’s. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. The clinical trial found that both groups showed increases in antibodies “slightly higher” than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of omicron.

