Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WLBT’s things to know 1/18/22: Young Dolph murder suspects, Sen. Wicker, and 4th vaccine dose

Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.,...
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., asks a question during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, titled, "Athlete Safety and the Integrity of U.S. Sport." The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a bill criminalizing international doping conspiracies before this summer's Tokyo Olympics, saying it would be a strong deterrent in the absence of adequate punishment for past Russian doping. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Young Dolph murder suspects

Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will stand before a judge Tuesday morning. It will mark their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt. Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond. Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

2. Sen. Wicker

Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president
Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president(Sen. Roger Wicker)

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker was among a group of national lawmakers who traveled to Ukraine to meet with that country’s president. Wicker was joined by six other senators in the bipartisan Congressional Delegation. Wicker said, “Ukraine is a vital U.S. partner who is standing resolute in the face of Vladimir Putin’s shameful and illegal aggression.” Wicker says the meeting was an opportunity to meet with Ukraine’s president to express strong and united support for the country.

3. 4th vaccine dose

An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna’s. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. The clinical trial found that both groups showed increases in antibodies “slightly higher” than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of omicron.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, quiet Tuesday; unsettled, turning cold mid-late week
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Young Dolph murder suspects to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson in court for sex offender violation