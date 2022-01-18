‘Why and what happened?’: Family wants answers after man found dead in swamp

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Just why? Why and what happened?”

Corri Howard’s oldest brother was stunned to be standing in Magnolia Park in Moss Point Monday commemorating his brother’s life with a balloon release.

“Corri was a great guy. Corri was an entrepreneur,” Darius Murrah said. “Everyone knew Corri as the tattoo man. He touched a lot of souls just with his intimate sessions doing tattoos with people.”

Family and friends release balloons Monday at Magnolia Park in Moss Point in memory of Corri Howard whose body was found on Jan. 13. (John Fitzhugh)

Howard had been released from prison a year earlier, but he was making an effort to change his life.

“I have watched Corri grow into the father I know he wanted to be,” said his friend Ashley Watson during the balloon release. “I watched him change as a man.”

On Jan. 8, Howard’s life took a different turn when a Moss Point police officer tried to stop Howard for a traffic offense.

A press release issued by Moss Point Police said Howard eluded police and ran from his still-moving car on Howze Avenue near Magnolia Street. Police said the officer pursued Howard into a nearby swamp off Howze Avenue, but lost sight of him and returned to his vehicle. When officers searched his car, they reportedly found a stolen 9mm handgun.

What police didn’t find was the 36-year-old Howard.

The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was found dead in a swamp following a traffic stop in Moss Point. (Submitted)

The next day, officers returned to the area to search once more, even bringing in a K9 from another agency to help, but again found no sign of the missing man.

Howard’s family filed a missing person report the following Wednesday. On Thursday, Jan. 13, citizens conducting a search found Howard’s jacket and wallet in the same area they said police claimed to have previously searched.

After notifying police about the discovery, officers returned to the area and found Howard’s body.

Grief-stricken, the family is left with a lot of questions.

“What happened to Corri after the initial chase by the Moss Point Police Department?” asked Tiffany McGary-Cyprian, the mother of Howard’s fiance. “I feel like they neglected him as a citizen. You ran off in a swamp and you’re not going to try to find him? (If) you chase someone in a dangerous area, you should have some type of press release, some type of search party when y’all didn’t find him. There’s no record, no nothing.”

McGary-Cyprian said she called the police department after a photo of Howard’s car was posted on social media, but police denied there had been a traffic stop.

“We want to know what happened when he ran and they went behind him,” she said. “(Moss Point police) were the last ones to see him alive.”

Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark said the story told by police does not match up with what his own investigator has found.

“We’ve received information from our team on the ground that the death wasn’t accidental, and we’re waiting now to get the official coroner’s report to substantiate that,” said Clark.

Howard’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab and an autopsy was performed on Tuesday. The results of that autopsy haven’t been made available yet.

The family said they plan to have a second independent autopsy.

“We will hold Moss Point police accountable to give answers for their actions,” McGary-Cyprian said.

Howard’s sister said her brother was one of five children and had a condition that caused him to have seizures without the proper medication.

“He was loved by many and the thing that happened to him, it’s tragic. It’s sad and I’m lost,” said Howard’s brother Darius Murrah.

Because of the police’s involvement in the incident, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Howard’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.