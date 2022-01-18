Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sen. Wicker among national lawmakers to meet with Ukraine’s president

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker was among a group of national lawmakers who traveled to Ukraine to meet with that country’s president.

Wicker was joined by six other senators in the bipartisan Congressional Delegation.

Wicker said, ”Ukraine is a vital U.S. partner who is standing resolute in the face of Vladimir Putin’s shameful and illegal aggression.”

Wicker says the meeting was an opportunity to meet with Ukraine’s president to express strong and united support for the country.

In addition to discussing the ongoing conflict, the group gave support for further military backup on the Ukraine and Russia border.

