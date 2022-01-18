Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Senate Democrats face uphill battle in fight to pass voting rights protections.
Senate to take up voting rights bill this week
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday