Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty: and “Candy Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.,...
WLBT’s things to know 1/18/22: Young Dolph murder suspects, Sen. Wicker, and 4th vaccine dose
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week