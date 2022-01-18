Jackson man loses appeal in manslaughter case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with killing his girlfriend and her unborn baby has lost an appeal of his case.

Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled that Octavious Morrison would not be given a new trial, nearly two years after he was found guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter for the death of Octavia Love and her unborn child.

The court ruled on several factors, including an appeal of the trial court’s decision to deny his request for a directed verdict and jury instruction based on precedent set in Weathersby v. State.

In that case, the Supreme Court ruled that if a defendant or defendant’s witnesses are the only eyewitnesses to a homicide, that their versions “if reasonable, must be accepted as true, unless substantially contradicted in material particulars by a credible witness for the state, or by the physical facts or by the facts of common knowledge.”

The appellate, though, said Weathersby did not apply in the Morrison case, in part, because the defendant gave several different stories related to the shooting.

Morrison allegedly shot Octavia in the back and told police that it was an accident. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Among stories, Morrison told detectives that he had left the shotgun out in the bedroom, and when he got out of the shower, he saw his girlfriend playing with it.

“Morrison ‘then got up on the bed, grabbed the gun from her, and while doing so, accidentally shot her in the head,’” court records stated.

Later, he said he and Octavia were playing with the gun, and that after he took it from her, he continued playing with the weapon when he “flipped the trigger.”

Attorneys for Morrison also argued that the trial court erred in allowing certain photographs to be entered into evidence, allowing a forensic pathologist to testify about blood splatter, allowing for hearsay to be admitted, and excluding testimony regarding Morrison’s mental state.

Counsel for Morrison attempted to bring on an expert to determine whether the defendant was competent to stand trial. However, he was being brought in under the guise of testifying to Morrison’s insanity defense, court records indicate.

The trial court would not allow the testimony, and the appellate court affirmed that decision. “Our supreme court has long held that ‘diminished capacity... is not a defense to a criminal charge in this state,’” the appellate wrote. “Given the conceded reality that Dr. (Gerald) O’Brien was not going to testify as to competence or insanity, we find that it was not an abuse of discretion to exclude the witness.”

Judges David McCarty wrote the decision for the court, with judges Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, Latrice Westbrooks, Deborah McDonald, Anthony Lawrence, and John Emfinger concurring. Judges Donna Barnes and Jack Wilson concurred, in part, but did not write separate opinions.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.