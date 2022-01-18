Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former mayor of Jackson is alleging that his daughter was assaulted while at home with children present.

In the first of a series of Facebook posts Tuesday, Tony Yarber wrote the name of the supposed assailant and told his followers to contact police if they knew where he was.

He alleged that the man “beats up women and kicks their doors and shoots in homes where children are.”

In his next post, Yarber included a photo of the man and wrote that “this low life” kicked in his daughter’s door Monday night and shot into her house while two children were inside.

The man, Yarber said, then proceeded to drag his daughter out of the house and “beat her.” Then, according to Yarber, the man ran away when the former mayor arrived at his daughter’s home.

In the last post by Yarber, he thanked everyone on social media for being “VERY helpful” and that authorities had all they needed.

Two of his posts have since been deleted. The last in which he thanked his social media followers remains up.

Yarber became mayor of Jackson in 2014 after the sudden death of Chokwe Lumumba. He was defeated in 2017 by the current mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p (January 18, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (January 18, 2022)
Looking for a side job? Beware of fake jobs, employment scams
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again