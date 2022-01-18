Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former mayor of Jackson is alleging that his daughter was assaulted while at home with children present.

In the first of a series of Facebook posts Tuesday, Tony Yarber wrote the name of the supposed assailant and told his followers to contact police if they knew where he was.

He alleged that the man “beats up women and kicks their doors and shoots in homes where children are.”

In his next post, Yarber included a photo of the man and wrote that “this low life” kicked in his daughter’s door Monday night and shot into her house while two children were inside.

The man, Yarber said, then proceeded to drag his daughter out of the house and “beat her.” Then, according to Yarber, the man ran away when the former mayor arrived at his daughter’s home.

In the last post by Yarber, he thanked everyone on social media for being “VERY helpful” and that authorities had all they needed.

Two of his posts have since been deleted. The last in which he thanked his social media followers remains up.

Yarber became mayor of Jackson in 2014 after the sudden death of Chokwe Lumumba. He was defeated in 2017 by the current mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

