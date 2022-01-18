Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Heading back to school and work on Tuesday will feature another bout of chilly air to start the day, but amid mostly to partly sunny skies, we’ll rebound into the 60s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually increase overnight Tuesday ahead of our next rain maker due in Wednesday. Lows will drop back into the 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next weather maker will move into the area through the day, eventually bringing a round of rain and storms back into the fold through the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers could kick off the morning amid variably cloudy skies – highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid breezy southwest wind. Storm chances increase late – a few could be strong with gusty winds as the line shifts south. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Much colder air will infiltrate the region - highs by Thursday and Friday will run in the lower 40s; overnight well into the 20s. Thursday morning could feature a brief wintry mix with temperatures near critical levels that will need to be monitored. Our pattern remains unsettled through late week. The front to our south could have a wave of energy ride along it by Friday into Saturday, spilling moisture back into the area. We’ll continue to watch its evolution through the week. After this, a slow rebound in temperatures back to near normal by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

