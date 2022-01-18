First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, chances for rain/storms arrive Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cold and frosty start to the day this morning, this afternoon will feel a lot more pleasant. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower and middle 60s today under mainly sunny skies. It won’t get as chilly or cold this evening and into the overnight period. Expect low temperatures to fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next weather maker will impact us beginning tomorrow. The first half of our Wednesday will be relatively quiet and warm. Highs will be above average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Chances for both rain and storms are expected to increase by the late afternoon hours and into the early evening as a strong cold front starts to drop in. There is a low-end risk (1/5) for a few isolated strong or severe storms during this time. Damaging/gusty winds is the main concern with any storm, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe threat should diminish into tomorrow night as the front pushes farther south.

There is a slight chance for a brief wintry mix north of I-20 on the back side of the front as cold air rushes in Thursday morning. As the front stall close to the Gulf Coast there could be another opportunity for wintry weather far south on Friday. We will watch this trend over the next couple of days. Much cold weather is likely in the wake of the front. Highs Thursday and into the weekend will likely be in the 40s with lows deep into the 20s.

