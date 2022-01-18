COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 22K cases reported over long weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 22,456 new cases and 17 new deaths over the long weekend.

These cases include positive tests from Friday through Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 657,084 since March 2020.

So far, 10,642 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,466,953 people are fully vaccinated and 3,575,456 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

