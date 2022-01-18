Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,460 cases reported on Wednesday

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 8,460 new cases and 48 new on Wednesday, January 19.

These cases include positive tests from Friday through Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 665,544 since March 2020.

So far, 10,690 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,471,798 people are fully vaccinated and 3,601,077 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel

Latest News

A crime scene
Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made
Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross...
Coast casinos have record year, bringing in over $1.6B in 2021
Woman missing nearly a month, Vicksburg police asking for help
Woman missing nearly a month, Vicksburg police asking for help
Lusia Harris-Stewart
Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66
1/19/22
WLBT at 6a - 1/19/22