Brody Larry, honorary fire and police chief in Vicksburg, dies of cancer at 8 years old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is mourning the loss of its young honorary fire and police chief.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that 8-year-old Brody Larry has died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

He has been battling the cancer since August of 2020.

Several city and county officials offered their condolences to “Chief Brody,” including Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

