Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Sheriff Willie March has confirmed that the body of a missing Lexington woman was found Monday night.

Jacqueline Epps had been missing since January 2.

A group of people still searching for the 56-year-old discovered her body around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 12 near a truck stop.

March says foul play is not suspected and it appears Epps may have slipped into the creek. An autopsy will be performed.

