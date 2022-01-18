Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Sheriff Willie March has confirmed that the body of a missing Lexington woman was found Monday night.
Jacqueline Epps had been missing since January 2.
A group of people still searching for the 56-year-old discovered her body around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 12 near a truck stop.
March says foul play is not suspected and it appears Epps may have slipped into the creek. An autopsy will be performed.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.