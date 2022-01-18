Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Applications open for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family and youth division of the Department of Human and Cultural Services has begun accepting applications for its Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. 

The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop a variety work skills and experience.

“We need to expose our young people to the work environment so that they can begin to envision themselves in that environment,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

“It is through opportunities like this that we engage our young people and broaden their horizons.”

The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program is open to all City of Jackson residents between the ages of 16 to 24 years old. To qualify for the program, students must be 16 years old by March 4, 2022.

Applications are available for download on the City’s website. Applications can also be picked up from the Department of Human and Cultural Services in the Metrocenter Mall. 

Applications are due Friday, March 4. Interviews will be conducted the week of March 15-18.

For more information, please contact Jasmine Thigpen at 601-960-0556, or email jthigpen@jacksonms.gov.

