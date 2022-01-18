87-year-old man injured while being robbed in Holden, deputies say

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say an 87-year-old man was briefly hospitalized after being robbed Monday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8 pm. Monday, Jan. 17 in the 33000 block of LA 441 in Holden.

Detectives said the elderly man had a cut on his head when they first spoke to him. They say they later learned an unidentified ‘masked’ suspect confronted the victim outside of his home & then, attacked him.

“The suspect was armed and demanded the victim’s money and valuables. Once the suspect gained access to those things, the victim was tied up,” Livingston Parish Jason Ard said.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a greenish/brown 2005 Ford Taurus.

The elderly man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

