WLBT’s Things To Know 1/17/21: Medical Cannabis Act, Hanging Moss Road wreck, and Biden’s first year

1. Medical Cannabis Act

Mississippi State Capitol (WLOX)

This past week, a historic step was taken for the potential of a medical cannabis program in the state of Mississippi. The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passed the state senate with an over whelming majority of 47-5. “This is one of those rare occasions, I think, where the legislature listened to the people,” said State Senator Kevin Blackwell. Blackwell, who represents DeSoto and Marshall Counties and is also the chief sponsor of the bill, passed around visual aids in his presentation on Thursday to show on-the-fence senators the amount of cannabis patients would be prescribed if they qualify for the program.

2. Hanging Moss Road wreck

1 person killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson (WLBT)

One person died after a fatal wreck in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. Hearn says the incident occurred near the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Circle. According to Hearn, it is unclear what caused the accident. Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.

3. Biden’s first year

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks. Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrunk and then stalled.

