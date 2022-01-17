Connect. Shop. Support Local.
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the omicron variant surges across the country, the Biden administration plans to make free at-home tests available.

The White House is set to launch a website where folks can order at-home COVID-19 tests online and get those tests in the mail.

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans who order them through the online portal. While the website has already launched, people cannot begin ordering tests until Ja. 19.

Once an individual does order a test, they will be sent through the U.S. postal service within 7 to 12 days. Americans can order up to four testing kits per person. The Biden administration announced their plan to purchase another batch of 1 million at-home tests as well.

Also this week, President Biden is expected to announce plans to get free masks to Americans as well. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidelines to encourage people to wear N95s as they serve to better protect against the omicron variant.

Need a COVID-19 test? Watch out, there’s a scam for that
58,000 rapid COVID-19 tests now available, Dobbs says
