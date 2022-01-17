Connect. Shop. Support Local.
In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old's death

In Starkville, more arrests made in connection to 9-year-old’s death
(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Starkville police have made four arrests in connection to the shooting death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp.

Officers served several search warrants in Starkville on Friday.

They also netted three people they think are related to that murder case.

Angelica Robinson, 25, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder and 6 counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. Her bond is set at $210,000.

Walter DeLoach, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder and 6 counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of marijuana. His bond has not been set.

Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder, six counts of accessory After the fact of aggravated assault, four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

His bond is not set.

And Jessica Hemphill, 40, faces one count of possession of methamphetamine. Her bond has not been set.

The investigation is still ongoing. SPD has served over 60 warrants in connection with this case so far.

