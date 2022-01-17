Search for home continues for Buddy the dog
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica Humane Society is still searching for a home for Buddy the dog.
Buddy was set on fire by a child in April 2021. He’s undergone a series of skin grafts and has new skin on his snout, in addition to ongoing treatment.
Buddy is still at Mississippi State under a doctor’s supervision.
The Tunica Humane Society hoped to have Buddy settled in a home by the holidays, but things did not work out with a foster family.
To apply for Buddy’s adoption, click here.
