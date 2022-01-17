Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant was shot Monday morning after he was ambushed outside his Olive Branch home, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer was struck once and is expected to be OK. Investigators say it happened on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision around 6 a.m.

The suspects are still at large.

DCSD says they don’t have any additional details to release at this time.

We reached out to Memphis Police Department for a statement on the incident:

“An off duty MPD officer was reported as a victim of a crime that occurred outside MPD’s jurisdiction. Due to the fact the officer is a victim of an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

