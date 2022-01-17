Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Another chilly night ahead with lows by morning in the lower 30s with frost. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening with breezy conditions. Some storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds and a tornado, but we are only under a marginal threat or lowest level for severe weather.

A strong cold front will cross the area by Thursday morning, but stall along the gulf coast. A few sleet pellets or snow flurries are possible Thursday with windy and cloudy skies, plus highs only in the 30s. Accumulation isn’t a big concern for Thursday right now.

Weak disturbances along and behind the decaying cold front could give us different chances and intervals at Wintry weather Thursday through Saturday. While high temperatures will reach well above freezing every day, the overnight and morning lows will be well into the 20s.

Check back for updates. Sunday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Calm wind tonight and then southerly at 10mph with higher gusts Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:20pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.