JMAA reports verbal security threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today at its primary airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International (JAN).(Russel Chauvin)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today at its primary airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International (JAN).

As is customary, this incident was reported immediately to the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which took the step of evacuating passengers and employees at JAN out of an abundance of caution.

There is no further information available at this time.

