Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat

By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport has reopened after two people told the TSA that there was a bomb inside the building.

All passengers and employees were evacuated from the airport Monday after receiving the “verbal security threat.” Flights were also delayed.

According to Kim Jackson, the TSA federal security director, a Black man and woman walked through the doors and told TSA three times that there was a bomb inside.

TSA then notified the police and evacuated all passengers and employees, but Jackson says when police arrived the two suspects were gone.

Investigators were able to get pictures of the suspects and their vehicle through surveillance cameras.

“We don’t have arrest powers, so we had to notify the police department and by the time we notified the police department of these individuals, they were gone,” said Kim Jackson. “They had exited the airport and were gone.”

A full investigation is still ongoing into the threat. “Our primary focus is keeping you safe,” the airport stated in a social media post.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid travel on the north end of...
Hinds County deputies searching for suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend
Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
