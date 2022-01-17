First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns early week; rain, cold by mid-late week

MONDAY: For many, the MLK Holiday will keep people from hitting the roads early on. But, for those in locations where snow fell and accumulated Sunday – the potential exists for patches of black ice to be part of the story early on. With sunshine, we’ll rebound into the 50s through the afternoon hours after starting off in the 20s and 30s. Black ice patches should improve after sunrise. We’ll drop back into the 30s overnight under clear skies.

TUESDAY: Heading back to school and work on Tuesday will feature another bout of chilly air to start the day, but amid mostly to partly sunny skies, we’ll rebound into the 60s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually increase overnight Tuesday ahead of our next rain maker due in Wednesday. Lows will drop back into the 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Mid-late week features a quick ramp up into the 60s to lower 70s Wednesday ahead of our rain maker – brings a round of storms, a few gusty storms could flare up amid it as it shifts east through the afternoon and evening hours. Much colder air will infiltrate the region - highs by Thursday and Friday will run in the lower 40s; overnight well into the 20s. The front to our south could have a wave of energy ride along it by late Friday into Saturday, spilling moisture back into the area. We’ll continue to watch its evolution through the week.

