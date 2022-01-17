Atmos Energy teams up with non-profit to fight hunger in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atmos Energy and the Mississippi non-profit Extra Table are teaming up in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to fight hunger in the state.

Daily for the next two weeks, thousands of healthy snack packs will be delivered to Extra Table’s partner food pantries and soup kitchens. This partnership will ensure children have proper ‘fuelings’ for growth and development.

Extra Table purchased healthy snack packs through a grant from Atmos Energy, so kids still begin the day with a nutritious breakfast even when out of school during holidays, long weekends, or spring break. Some schools are also conducting classes virtually and Extra Table offers kids something to eat while at home. The snack pack has two grains and one fruit for nutritional value, including a Cheerios-type cereal, apple juice, and honey graham crackers.

“Food is a kid’s most basic need. If a kid is hungry, he’s not concentrating on school, studies, sports, or friendships,” said Robert St. John, Extra Table founder. “All he or she is thinking about is when or where they will get their next meal, and maybe if that meal will come at all. That is why we do what we do at Extra Table.”

“Food is a basic human right and in the richest country in the world and in the most hospitable state, everyone should have food to eat,” said Martha Allen, Extra Table executive director. “Partnering with Atmos Energy to fuel our kiddos just makes sense!”

Atmos Energy Corporation has partnered with Extra Table on several Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities projects, donating approximately $55,000 to Extra Table over the past two years.

“The holiday honoring Dr. King is a day of service dedicated to giving back,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Working with Extra Table to provide meals to young people is a great way to give back in the communities we serve.”

The Mississippi Public Service Commission encourages utilities such as Atmos Energy to partner with nonprofits to benefit people across the state.

Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.

