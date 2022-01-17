Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’

Jeremiah Meriwether
Jeremiah Meriwether(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old in Evansville is facing a criminal recklessness charge after police say he fired a stolen gun several times.

Officers say they were flagged down by someone who reported hearing the shots coming from 310 E. Columbia Street.

The witness described a man outside back door of the home with his arm in the air firing a gun.

Police say saw shell cases and several people were inside the home.

They say they found a Glock with a rifle conversion kit.

Some of the people in the home named Jeremiah Meriwether as the shooter.

One of the witnesses said he just got the new attachment and wanted to test it out. He said Meriwether told him he was “shooting it for his dead homies.”

Police say Meriwether denied shooting the gun, and would not consent to a DNA swab.

They say they then got a search warrant for one, and when asked if his DNA would be on the gun, he said, “It might be.”

Police say they found several rounds of ammunition in the home and discovered the gun was reported stolen.

