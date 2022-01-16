Rankin County Sheriff’s Department reports icy roads and impassable highways
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid travel on the north end of Rankin County.
According to a Facebook post made by Sheriff Bryan Bailey, there have been several stranded motorists that have been rescued.
Bailey also reports that Highway 25 is becoming impassable due to increasing snow.
He also reports that several highways such as I-20 East and Highway 80 towards Pelahatchie are starting to ice as well.
