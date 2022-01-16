Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippians stock up for winter weather ahead

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians are gearing up for potential snow that’s expected to fall Sunday. Many are packing out grocery stores to get extra items just in case they get stuck inside their homes.

“I did buy a couple of items that will help stretch my food through the week,” said Jackson resident Melisa Wood.

Though most grocery stores looked to be fully stocked, items like bread, eggs, and water are leaving the shelves fast.

“Getting water, canned food, things like that to make sure we’re prepared for whatever is about to happen the next couple of days,” said Madison resident Titus Brayboy.

After last year’s winter storm, many say it’s important to be prepared.

“Last year, we had our freeze, where a lot of folks didn’t have water. So having water, just don’t know what’s about to happen,” said Brayboy.

Not only were people stocking up on food, but people also rushed to gas pumps to fill up on what they say could be a repeat of last year.

“It’s good to have gas in your vehicle in case you have to get out, get about, or you might have to leave home in case your electricity or gas goes out,” said Madison resident Leroy Turner.

There are no reports of any store closures at this time; however, anyone who wishes to make any last-minute runs to the supermarket still has time to do so.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

