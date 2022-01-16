Mississippi Power travels to Georgia to assist with possible power restoration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power has never shied away from helping those in need. Sunday morning, crews headed out to make sure those in Georgia don’t have to be without power.

Twenty workers from Gulfport’s location are traveling, and more than 120 workers from several of the company’s branches on the Coast left around 7 a.m.

Officials said the plan is for workers to be on standby until they’re assigned to designated areas affected the most.

Georgia is expected to have snowy and icy conditions so workers must prepare.

Workers will travel with snow chains on trucks and ice coats along with additional clothing to keep them warm.

Coast division manager Michael Middleton said workers’ favorite part about restoration trips is knowing that they’re bringing solutions to people, causing relief and peace.

“We’re a part of a bigger group, the SEE. We’re blessed to help others and have others help us. When our truck shows up, when they see that triangle, when they see that brand, they come out and applaud our crews because, what we stand for, they know what our brand means, and they know our employees will safely restore in a timely manner,” Middleton said.

Middleton explained workers don’t mind traveling to help states because in the past crews returned the favor when Mississippi needed help.

“Our crews have responded all up the East Coast. They’ve been up to the Carolinas, they’ve been up to New York and Pennsylvania, so they have experience doing this. This is not the first time that they’ve done this, so they’re going to lean on that experience and be able to respond to the needs of customers throughout the United States. Wherever needed, we’ll be ready to go and ready to respond,” Middleton said.

Workers packed at least three to four days worth of clothing, but they could stay in Georgia longer depending on what the weather does.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.