Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MHP offers tips for driving on snow-covered, slick roads

MHP is offering safety tips for slick, icy roads.
MHP is offering safety tips for slick, icy roads.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the snowstorm blowing through the southeastern United States, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is offering some tips on driving safely when the roads are slick or packed with snow.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 19 Mississippi counties had snow on the ground, MHP Cpl. Calvin Robertson said.

“You always want to make sure to accelerate slowly, brake slowly,” Robertson. said. “Definitely, do not use your cruise control, and if you get into a skid, you want to (steer) in the direction you want to go.”

Robertson said road conditions can change frequently, so drivers should be aware.

Extra fuel and blankets are must-haves on any winter-weather drive of any distance, Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid travel on the north end of...
Rankin County Sheriff’s Department reports icy roads and impassable highways
Hinds County deputies searching for suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend
Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff

Latest News

TDOT Traffic Alert
Lanes reopened on I-20 near Terry Road
Crash shuts down Highway 80 between Brandon and Pelahatchie
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.
Crash on I-20 cleared up; traffic again flowing smoothly
Crash on I-20 delaying traffic through I-55 and McDowell Road Ext.
Crash on I-20 eastbound delaying traffic on I-55 near McDowell Road Ext.
5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snails pace
5 cars collide on Lakeland Dr.