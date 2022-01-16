Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Police have charged a man with murder in the death of his longtime girlfriend on Jan. 9.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the incident happened at their camper. Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital. However, she later died from her injuries.

Officials identified the woman as 31-year-old Ashley Barbara. An autopsy report determined that she died from blunt force trauma.

Police arrested 37-year-old Robert Oshinski and charged him with murder.

Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries. (WLOX)

Oshinski is currently being held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.