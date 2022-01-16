Hinds County deputies searching for suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies are searching for a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

The information comes from Captain Crystal Houston.

Houston says 43-year-old David Segal allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a house on Olivia Lane, which is northwest of Terry.

Segal locked himself inside the house while the girlfriend and another woman eventually escaped.

According to Houston, deputies then gassed the house, but the suspect managed to get out.

Authorities say Segal will be charged with aggravated assault and will likely face other charges.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

