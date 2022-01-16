First Alert Forecast: brighter & more pleasant weather to return into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The system that impacted central MS with both rain and snow earlier this morning continues to exit farther to our east. We will remain dry going into this evening and tonight with clouds gradually clearing out from west to east. Our weather will also remain quite cold into the overnight hours in the wake of the system. Expect overnight lows to fall close to freezing by early tomorrow morning under mostly clear skies.

Monday’s forecast will feature much nicer weather for Martin Luther King Jr. Day! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the region with high temperatures expected to climb to the lower 50s. It will get cold and possibly frosty going forward into Monday night/Tuesday morning with lows back in the lower 30s.

Temperatures will trend warmer into the middle of the week with highs near 70 possible on Wednesday. By this time, our next front will move in and will likely bring in showers to the area on Wednesday with few possibly lingering on Thursday. Once this system passes through, cold air will move in by the end of the week with highs returning to the 40s with lows in the 20s.

