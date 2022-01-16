Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALRT DAY Forecast: Tracking the snow and wind chill conditions on this Sunday morning! Stay warm today!

Here's a look at the hourly forecast, the snow potential continuing until around the noon hours. We could see a break away in the cloud cover this late afternoon and maybe see some sunlight.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We do continue our ALERT DAY for Sunday. Sunday morning, the chances of snow continue for us.

So, we’ve tagged a 40 to 50% chance of snow and winter mix Sunday morning. Cold temperatures will be in store for us on Sunday with Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s.

Those in the orange area, need to be advised and be safe if you have to travel. Those in orange area are under the greatest threat for the snow coverage!(WLBT)

Snowfall has been kept so far to our Northeastern counties at the moment. Some areas will have to monitor, if you don’t need to go out, in counties between Attala, parts of Yazoo, and Madison, Leake, northern parts of Rankin, Scott, and Smith counties we advise staying in and off the roads.

Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our Highs return to the mid-50s with no rain chances on the holiday. Our Lows return to the low 30s. Tuesday holds another nice day for us with Highs into the upper 50s and Lows in the low 40s

Wednesday, Rain showers return with a 50% chance of showers. Highs the upper 60s, and Lows low 40s. Thursday and Friday, High temperatures drop by in the upper 40s with Lows in the upper 20s.

