Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alert Day Sunday for Wintry Weather

Overnight & Sunday forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

An Alert Day for Sunday. Rain mixing with snow overnight, especially after midnight tonight with lows near freezing by morning. Some roads may become slick, especially along I-20 and northward.

A dusting of snow is possible Sunday morning with windy weather making wind chills near 20 at times. Accumulations will stay along and north of the I-20 corridor, but a few spots may get an inch or two in burst of snow. Snow showers will taper to flurries by noon and end in the afternoon with clearing by Sunset. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

MLK Day and Tuesday look nice with highs in the 50s and 60s, followed by another front bringing rain Wednesday into Thursday with cold conditions following.

Westerly wind at 10mph overnight and northwesterly at 15mph Sunday with higher gusts. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:19pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Rep. Shanda Yates
‘Toxic environment’ | North Jackson lawmaker gives up party affiliation following redistricting vote
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Tatyana Taylor
Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

Latest News

ALERT Day for Sunday following the Cold Front that pushes through. Snow showers likely for our...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast
Alert Day on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, rain likely on Saturday with chance for winter weather on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy system brings rain, snow chances this weekend