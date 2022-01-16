Alert Day Sunday for Wintry Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

An Alert Day for Sunday. Rain mixing with snow overnight, especially after midnight tonight with lows near freezing by morning. Some roads may become slick, especially along I-20 and northward.

A dusting of snow is possible Sunday morning with windy weather making wind chills near 20 at times. Accumulations will stay along and north of the I-20 corridor, but a few spots may get an inch or two in burst of snow. Snow showers will taper to flurries by noon and end in the afternoon with clearing by Sunset. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

MLK Day and Tuesday look nice with highs in the 50s and 60s, followed by another front bringing rain Wednesday into Thursday with cold conditions following.

Westerly wind at 10mph overnight and northwesterly at 15mph Sunday with higher gusts. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:19pm.

