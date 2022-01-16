Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person died after a fatal wreck in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the incident occurred near the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Circle.

Hearn says it is unclear what caused the accident.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the person killed in this wreck was identified as 13-year-old Jeremiah McInnis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to avoid travel on the north end of...
Rankin County Sheriff’s Department reports icy roads and impassable highways
Hinds County deputies searching for suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend
Authorities say the man dropped the woman off at the hospital suffering from injuries.
Long Beach Police charge 37-year-old man with murder in death of longtime girlfriend
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff

Latest News

WLBT at 6a - 1/17/22
WLBT at 6a - 1/17/22
Pictured: Extra Table’s founder, Robert St. John, is all smiles over the Atmos “Fueling Safe...
Atmos Energy teams up with non-profit to fight hunger in Mississippi
At-home COVID-19 test
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
WLBT’s Things To Know 1/17/21: Medical Cannabis Act, Hanging Moss Road wreck, and Biden’s first year
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns early week; rain, cold by mid-late week