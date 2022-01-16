13-year-old killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person died after a fatal wreck in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the incident occurred near the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Circle.

Hearn says it is unclear what caused the accident.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the person killed in this wreck was identified as 13-year-old Jeremiah McInnis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

