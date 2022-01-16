1 person killed after wreck on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person died after a fatal wreck in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn says the incident occurred near the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Circle.

According to Hearn, it is unclear what caused the accident. Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

