Preparing pipes for the freezing temps this weekend

Freezing temperatures could lead to frozen pipes.
Freezing temperatures could lead to frozen pipes.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the temperatures expected to be below freezing and the wind chill adding to intensity, it is time to check on all pipes in the home.

When temperatures get as low as this, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recommends all people check their window seals, insulation, smoke alarms and pipes.

“Any hose bed that is exposed to the elements that’s not wrapped, or doesn’t have one of those covers over them, those have potential of freezing and rupturing,” said Chad Leggett, owner of Spartan Plumbing in Petal.

If there is a shortage of covers at the shop, Leggett says there are some everyday items in the home that can be used to insulate pipes.

“If you don’t have the faucet covers that they make, a towel and duct tape will suffice,” says Leggett. “That’ll get you out of a bind. Any exposed piping above the ground needs to be insulated or wrapped.”

For pipes inside the walls of the home, Leggett says a small space heater may be able to keep the pipes warm enough for this weekend.

If the pipes are not insulated properly, the pipes can rupture, causing an expensive repair.

“With a potential break, you’ve got to dig line up. It’s really kind of hard to gauge. It can be anywhere from $500-$1,000,” said Leggett.

For any other winter weather safety tips, check on the MEMA page.

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
