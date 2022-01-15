From last to first: Richard’s Disposal is administration’s choice for trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A firm that the city of Jackson previously said did not have the capacity to meet Jackson’s garbage collection needs is now its first choice for providing twice-weekly pickups.

According to a copy of the agenda for the city council’s January 18 meeting, the mayor is proposing awarding Richard’s Disposal, Inc., a six-year contract to provide solid waste collection and hauling services.

The move comes a week after the council told Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba that it wanted to continue twice-a-week pickups in the city.

It also comes months after the city rejected the same firm’s proposal to haul trash, saying Richard’s did not have the capacity to do the work.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said the agenda item “warrants a thorough discussion.”

“There needs to be a thorough discussion of the item to find out what their capacities are and if they can deliver on our requirements for trash pickup,” he said.

Richard’s Disposal has offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It is one of three firms that responded to a request for proposals (RFP) the city issued for trash-hauling services in October. Other firms that responded included FCC Environmental Services and Waste Management of Mississippi.

A request for proposals is issued when the city is seeking professional services, such as engineering or trash-hauling. Respondents are then evaluated on criteria spelled out in the RFP, such as price, minority contractor participation and the like.

The city issued a new RFP for trash collection services in October, after the council twice voted down the highest-scoring proposal from the previous RFP, which was from FCC Environmental Services. Council members rejected the deal, in part, because the contract only included once-a-week collections.

Richard’s also responded to that that RFP and received the lowest scores of the three companies that responded.

Lumumba could not be reached for comment.

