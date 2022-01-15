Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day for Sunday.

Quiet weather tonight with lows in the 40s. Showers are likely Saturday with maybe a thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the 50s.

Saturday night will turn much colder with rain transitioning over to sleet and snow showers.

Sunday morning will give us occasional snow showers with temperatures close to freezing. Accumulation is likeliest north and west of The Natchez Trace to the tune of an inch. Elsewhere a dusting is possible. Travel will be difficult Sunday in our state due to wet or slick roads, heavier snowfall in Northern Mississippi and very gusty winds. Temperatures will hover near freezing most of the day, rising into the middle 30s in the afternoon with wind chills near 20 degrees.

Skies will clear later Sunday and temperatures will hold around freezing into Monday morning, before warming up again.

Southeast wind at 10mph tonight and south at 15mph Saturday. Winds will turn from the north Saturday night and Sunday at the same speeds and become gusty. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:18pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.