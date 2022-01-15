Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

Alert Day Sunday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day for Sunday. 

Quiet weather tonight with lows in the 40s.  Showers are likely Saturday with maybe a thunderstorm or two.  Severe weather is unlikely.  Highs will be in the 50s. 

Saturday night will turn much colder with rain transitioning over to sleet and snow showers. 

Sunday morning will give us occasional snow showers with temperatures close to freezing.  Accumulation is likeliest north and west of The Natchez Trace to the tune of an inch.  Elsewhere a dusting is possible.  Travel will be difficult Sunday in our state due to wet or slick roads, heavier snowfall in Northern Mississippi and very gusty winds.  Temperatures will hover near freezing most of the day, rising into the middle 30s in the afternoon with wind chills near 20 degrees. 

Skies will clear later Sunday and temperatures will hold around freezing into Monday morning, before warming up again. 

Southeast wind at 10mph tonight and south at 15mph Saturday.  Winds will turn from the north Saturday night and Sunday at the same speeds and become gusty.  Average high is 57 and the average low is 36.  Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:18pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

Alert Day on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, rain likely on Saturday with chance for winter weather on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy system brings rain, snow chances this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy weekend system brings rain, snow chances
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast