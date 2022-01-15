Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cold weather shelters opening across South Mississippi

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board...
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures begin to drop this evening across South Mississippi, agencies are beginning to open cold weather shelters for those that need protection from the elements.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.

The shelter, located at 18335 Highway 603 in Kiln, will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. from Saturday, Jan. 15 until Monday, Jan. 17.

Anyone needing a ride to the shelter should contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191.

In Harrison County, the multipurpose building directly behind the D’Iberville Civic Center on Automall Park will be open Sunday night beginning at 4:30 p.m. as a cold weather shelter as well.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Rep. Shanda Yates
‘Toxic environment’ | North Jackson lawmaker gives up party affiliation following redistricting vote
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Tatyana Taylor
Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
From last to first: Richard’s Disposal is administration’s choice for trash contract
ALERT Day for Sunday following the Cold Front that pushes through. Snow showers likely for our...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
529 people died in Mississippi from overdose in 2020.
Overdose deaths involving fentanyl on the rise in Mississippi
Freezing temperatures could lead to frozen pipes.
Preparing pipes for the freezing temps this weekend