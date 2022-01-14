Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Worker shortage forcing JTRAN to cut hours, reduce bus services beginning Monday

The new-look JTRAN buses were revealed Thursday.
The new-look JTRAN buses were revealed Thursday.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who use public transportation in Jackson are being asked to make alternate plans and take note of JTRAN’s scheduling changes that will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 17.

Beginning Monday, the system will operate on a “Saturday schedule,” with buses running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for fixed-route and paratransit services.

JTRAN’s weekday bus route typically runs from 5:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Changing to a Saturday route also means the city will temporally provide the route that serves the V.A. Hospital and that only one bus, instead of two, will run the North State Street corridor.

The changes are needed because of a worker shortage, according to a city of Jackson news release, and will be in place at least until Feb. 12.

Fondren resident Dr. Scott Crawford has shared his frustrations with JTRAN on social media. On January 12, he said there were no operators to take people with disabilities to their jobs, medical appointments, or dialysis. The day before, he reported that five of the service’s paratransit runs had no drivers that morning.

“Before you start blaming the city... don’t,” he wrote. “We could have done with COVID by now. This is on everybody who refused to get vaccinated.”

Cities across the country have had to scale back their public transit offerings due to the pandemic.

Portland’s Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District, for instance, cut its bus service by 10 percent earlier this month, according to a Jan. 7 article from NBC News. Washington and Atlanta have also scaled back, the article stated.

Riders are being asked to check the “rider alert” notifications for updates on available bus routes.

Updated information can also be found by clicking here.

Residents also can call JTRAN’s customer service line at (601) 952-1000. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.
‘Coup of the board’ | Archie to address sheriff’s directive prior to Tuesday supervisors’ meeting
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)