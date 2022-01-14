Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County

.
.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County on Thursday evening, Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on I-55.

MHP says Maria Powell, 26, collided with another driver while driving north.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what, if any, injuries the other driver received.

MHP is investigating the cause of this deadly crash.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen
A generic photo of a raccoon
Man sets house on fire trying to evict raccoon
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
‘I remain concerned’ | Vicksburg mayor responds to district-wide quarantine