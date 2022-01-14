Woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County on Thursday evening, Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on I-55.

MHP says Maria Powell, 26, collided with another driver while driving north.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what, if any, injuries the other driver received.

MHP is investigating the cause of this deadly crash.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.