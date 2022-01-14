Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

Tatyana Taylor
Tatyana Taylor(Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing charges after a toddler was shot and killed earlier this week.

Tatyana Taylor is charged with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

On Tuesday, police responded to 2115 Clayton Ave. where the young boy was suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the young victim as a 2-year-old boy named Chavez.

According to the police affidavit, the residents said they were listening to music when they heard gunshots and went upstairs to find the boy shot.

Officers took the residents to the police station for questioning. The police affidavit says Taylor initially said someone fired shots into the home but changed her story, saying a 5-year-old inside the house shot the 2-year-old with her gun that was unsecured on a bedroom nightstand.

The affidavit says Taylor admitted to taking the gun outside to fire it inside the home, then hid it before officers arrived.

Records show Taylor pleaded guilty last week to a charge of reckless endangerment with a weapon related to an October 2020 incident. She was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The unique connection a JSU archivist has to Maya Angelou’s new coin
Rep. Shanda Yates
North Jackson lawmaker switches political parties third year into her first term
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 9,000 daily cases reported for first time
Commissioner Willie Simmons discussed road needs in a previous interview with WLBT.
Staffing crisis: MDOT has lost 32 engineers in the last year