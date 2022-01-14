North Jackson lawmaker switches political parties third year into her first term

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - North Jackson Rep. Shanda Yates will finish her first term in office as an independent.

Yates, who represents District 64, was elected as a Democrat in 2019. She defeated longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Denny.

According to a press release posted on the Mississippi Democratic Party’s social media page, Yates said the decision was made “in an ongoing effort to represent the people of District 64 to the best of my ability.”

District 64 includes parts of Northeast Jackson, Ridgeland, and the Ross Barnett Reservoir area.

Despite ending her party affiliation, she said her priorities have not changed.

‘I will continue to focus on securing the necessary funds to make critical repairs to the city of Jackson’s water and sewer infrastructure. Additionally, I will continue to work with state, county, and city officials to develop, implement and fund a strategic plan to combat the crime epidemic within our capital city.”

WLBT has reached out to Yates via email and is waiting to hear back.

Mississippi Democrats, take NOTICE. pic.twitter.com/xaR0KoDdnL — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) January 14, 2022

