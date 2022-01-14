Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Need a COVID-19 test? Watch out, there’s a scam for that

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you can imagine, scammers have figured out a way to sell unapproved, COVID-19 tests.

And the US Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to fall prey to the fake tests, vaccines, and treatments.

Since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a big concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Scarcity can lead to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist, the compromise of personally identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.

Here’s how you can avoid fake coronavirus tests and related scams:

  • Want a test? Talk to your doctor. Reach out to your healthcare provider. They can help figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic.  If you don’t have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information on testing availability.
  • Research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before agreeing to anything, investigate first. Research any claims the company makes. Start with searching BBB.org to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name. In addition, review the warnings on FBIFederal Trade CommissionAttorney General’s office, and BBB ScamTracker.
  • Understand all options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available.
  • Never share your personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust. Be wary of anyone approaching you in line; ask for credentials if necessary. If you suspect  your personal information has been compromised, report it to identitytheft.gov
  • Check claims of FDA approval. Per the FBI, “Not all COVID-19 antibody tests have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and their efficacy has not been determined.” Check the FDA website for a list of approved tests and testing companies.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen
A generic photo of a raccoon
Man sets house on fire trying to evict raccoon
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
‘I remain concerned’ | Vicksburg mayor responds to district-wide quarantine
.
Woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County