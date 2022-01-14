Mississippi to receive $225M from DOT for bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will soon receive $225 million for bridges, compliments of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program).

A total of $5.3 billion is headed to states across the nation.

Mississippi will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs.

The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,170 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 5,690 bridges in fair condition in the state.

“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges.

In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges.

“Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders, or trucks carrying freight,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said.

