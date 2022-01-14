Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi to receive $225M from DOT for bridges

The funds are intended to replace, repair, preserve and construct bridges statewide.
Bridge Out
Bridge Out(WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will soon receive $225 million for bridges, compliments of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program).

A total of $5.3 billion is headed to states across the nation.

Mississippi will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs.

The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,170 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 5,690 bridges in fair condition in the state.

“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. 

In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges.

“Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders, or trucks carrying freight,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy weekend system brings rain, snow chances
A crime scene
Man shot, killed in Natchez, found lying on the sidewalk
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy system brings rain, snow chances this weekend
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by...
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by council months ago