Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for stabbing an older teen earlier this week.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said two girls were reportedly fighting Monday night and the 13-year-old got in between them and allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl.

The Natchez Democrat reports the stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The 13-year-old girl faces charges of aggravated assault. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Their names were not released because of their age.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

